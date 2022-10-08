World

An explosion collapses part of the only bridge linking Crimea with Russia

Photo of CodeList CodeList3 mins ago
0 0 2 minutes read

  • Alexandra Fouche
  • BBCNews

A fire on the Kerch bridge

image source, Reuters

A giant fire broke out, in the early hours of Saturday, on the bridge connecting the Crimean peninsula and Russia.

The cause, according to Russian state media, was the explosion of a truck.

The bridge has a railway section and another that works as a highway.

The images show a burning train and, next to it, a section of the road that collapses into the sea.

Source link

Photo of CodeList CodeList3 mins ago
0 0 2 minutes read
Photo of CodeList

CodeList

Related Articles

Bishop denies Fiona entered Higüey through exit of the virgin

2 weeks ago

They will know a pact with ten defendants in the ‘Abuser’ case

2 weeks ago

‘I am Fidel’: cadets armed with sticks parade through the streets of Havana where Cubans demanded ‘light’ and ‘freedom’

6 days ago

Repressors of the protests in Cuba assume their role and threaten with an AK-47

3 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© Copyright 2022 Code List, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button