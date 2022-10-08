America ran to one of its best promises and it is already known why it was excluded

The Eagles had a player with great qualities in their Basic Forces, but from one day to the next he was fired.

Prior to the start of the 2022 Opening Tournament, Morrison Palma announced his departure from America after not entering plans of the board and the current coaching staff of Fernando Ortíz. The news caused surprise because it was one of the best prospects in Basic Forces.

The Mexican soccer player tried to follow his dream of becoming a professional soccer player and therefore went to Santos de Guápiles in Costa Ricawhere he is currently the owner and has even shown the great skills he possesses.

Inside the nest no one said anything about Morrison leaving, but Raul HerreraSpanish director of the Azulcremas Basic Forces spoke with W Sports and explained the reason why Palma did not receive opportunities with the first team.

“I’m sorry to disappoint you, but I never answer that question by giving a name because it seems unfair to me to say three and for everyone to focus on those three. With Morris, everyone focused on him, and they expected so much from him, that he was a great player and he is a great player, but he had to have his times“, he explained.

Although Morrison did not disappoint in his time through the lower categories of the Eagles, what is a reality is that never managed to show his full potentialbut it is expected that in Central America it will have the best of successes.

