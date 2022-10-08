Amazing! The miserable salary earned by the characters of “El Chavo del 8”

The poor salary received by the characters of “El Chavo del 8”

October 07, 2022 6:20 p.m.

El Chavo del 8 was one of the most important programs on Mexican television, without a doubt it marked the childhood of several generations, since the program has the highest ratings in the history of television, Chespirito found a way to entertain us and have fun for more than four uninterrupted decades, since the success of the program crossed borders and not only conquered Mexico but also different Latin American countries.

However, the success of Roberto Gómez Bolaños’ program is not only due to the great ingenuity of the producer but also to the creation of his different characters, which of course were Chespirito’s idea but the talent of the actors in charge of bringing “Quico” to life. , “Don Ramón”, Señor Barriga”, “Professor Jirafales”, “La Chilindrina” and “Doña Florinda” none of this would have been possible, since the characters earned the affection and admiration of the public.

Some of the characters believed that their salary was not in accordance with the success of the program, since Chilindrina confessed that she earned one hundred pesos a week with Chespirito, another who revealed his salary was Rubén Aguirre who confessed that he earned 650 pesos a month, which it was a measly amount to be one of the most iconic characters on the show.

The fortune of Chespirito and Florinda Meza

After several years with his different and iconic programs, Chespirito left a fortune valued at more than 50 million dollars, nothing compared to the miserable salaries of his characters, while his wife Florinda Meza has a fortune of about 20 million dollars, that without count the juicy inheritance he received after the death of Roberto Gómez Bolaños.