Alex Rodríguez wants to conquer Jennifer Lopez, now that his marriage is in trouble

There are a number of rumors that Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are going through a marital crisis, which has worried people who have come to the couple, but it is also said that Alex Rodriguez He would like to resume his relationship with the singer.

According to the American press, the former baseball player has been in contact with Lopez, after he learned that he has problems with Affleck and maybe there will be a separation.

Apparently Rodríguez is trying to extend the business he has with “The Bronx Diva” so as not to break a bond and see if you have a chance. “He thinks Jen might start to miss what they had together, but she’s ready to put it in her rearview mirror,” a source close to the OK! publication told.

Alex Rodriguez He visited a television program where they told him about his ex-partner’s sentimental problems, so he took the opportunity to make a joke about it and said that he was glad he would never be a presidential candidate because it would end him.

“I wish her and the children the best, you are smart, beautiful and wonderful, I wish you the best. That’s all,” Rodríguez commented seriously.

