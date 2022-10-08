After a dressing room goal by Eder Militao, Real Madrid beat Getafe and regained the lead in Spain

2022-10-08

real Madrid regained the top of the Spanish League after a dressing room goal from the Brazilian Eder Militao in front of Getafe at the Alfonso Pérez stadium.

Los Merengues achieved a great triumph that once again placed them as provisional leaders ahead of a FC Barcelona who plays tomorrow against him Celta Vigo.

GAME ACTIONS

With totally opposite poles, both teams faced each other this Saturday for matchday eight of the local championship.

The match had several dangerous actions, but the most important was carried out by the European champion after a header from Eder Militao in the first minutes of the game (3).

real Madrid took a corner kick to the right side of the goalkeeper Soria. The manager was L.Uka Modric who sent a precise center to the small area, an area where the Brazilian center-back was lifted in all the air.