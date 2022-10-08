After a dressing room goal by Eder Militao, Real Madrid beat Getafe and regained the lead in Spain
real Madrid regained the top of the Spanish League after a dressing room goal from the Brazilian Eder Militao in front of Getafe at the Alfonso Pérez stadium.
Los Merengues achieved a great triumph that once again placed them as provisional leaders ahead of a FC Barcelona who plays tomorrow against him Celta Vigo.
GAME ACTIONS
With totally opposite poles, both teams faced each other this Saturday for matchday eight of the local championship.
The match had several dangerous actions, but the most important was carried out by the European champion after a header from Eder Militao in the first minutes of the game (3).
real Madrid took a corner kick to the right side of the goalkeeper Soria. The manager was L.Uka Modric who sent a precise center to the small area, an area where the Brazilian center-back was lifted in all the air.
COMPLEMENT
In the second part, the Getafe tried to match the shock via Borja Mayoral Y Enes Unal. However, the white box was closer to the second goal.
In fact, Rodrygo he celebrated in the 57th minute after defining perfect before the goalkeeper left. However, what the carioca did not count on, is that his score would be invalidated after an offside position. The VAR called the referee Mateu Lahoz to nullify the score.
After 90, the referee added five more minutes, but the real Madrid He ended up taking the win to climb to first place with 22 points.
MATCH SHEET
Result: GETAFE 0-1 Real Madrid.
GOALS
Real Madrid: Eder Militao 3′.
Matchday 8. – Spanish League.
Getafe: Syria; Suarez, Duarte, Mitrovic, Djené, Angilieri, Aleñá, Milla, Algobia, Mayoral and Unal.
Real Madrid: Lunin; Alaba, Rudiger, Militao, Carvajal, Camavinga, Tchouaméni, Modric, Rodrygo, Vinícius and Valverde.