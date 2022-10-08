Actress Beatriz Álvarez-Guerra dies in a car accident at the age of 28

This Thursday the death of Beatriz Alvarez-Guerra, who lost his life to age 28 in a car accident. According to the first reports, the actress and her boyfriend were driving their car through ato Galicia highwaynear the town of Cotobade, Spain, when they suddenly left the road and they fell into the river.

the unfortunate lost happened since October 4, when local media reported a car accident in which a car fell approximately 10 meters into the Almofrey River at kilometer 1 of the PO-235, on the Loureiro bridge. The first investigations indicated that a 28-year-old girl died; For her part, her 24-year-old partner managed to survive the impact.

Beatriz Álvarez-Guerra participated in the series “Anclados” Photo: Special

Moments later it was confirmed that the victim had been the actress Beatriz Alvarez-Guerra, who was on vacation in the area. The Spanish entertainment industry and around the world was surprised by the news, as it was a young promise of entertainment, so many of his colleagues mourned the loss and sent their condolences to their families.

While, authorities are investigating the accident in which the 28-year-old actress lost her life, who had stood out in the theater, cinema and had some jobs on television. The Civil Guard arrested his partner who went to court and faces crimes against road safety and other poreckless homicide.

Who was Beatriz Álvarez-Guerra?

Beatriz Alvarez-Guerra was formed in Dramatic Art and had completed the degree of Audiovisual Script. She became known as a television actress in the series “anchoredHowever, he also participated in several short films such as “10 movies”, “El tiempo”, “Los Inocentes”, “You left before time” or “Todo al Rojo”.

They mourn the death of the 28-year-old actress Photo: Special

Likewise, she was recognized for her work in plays such as “El Legado” and “Arabian Night”, where she was the protagonist and highly acclaimed. Beatriz Álvarez-Guerra had a promising career that was on the rise thanks to her participation in different projects, which is why many of her colleagues mourn her loss.

