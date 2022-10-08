Acevedo uncovers what Martino did to erase it and promote the grid

Acevedo and Martino, uncover how the DT erased it

October 08, 2022 07:00 a.m.

Charles Acevedo He is one of the Mexican goalkeepers who should be in the Mexican team, however he is not one of the permanent ones of the national team that Gerard Martin, At a press conference before Peru vs. Mexico, he stated that he will always defend the position of the athletes who were in the process and Acevedo was not.

Now, the same player, in dialogue with the media, made clear two issues within his professional career, to fulfill in the present and in the future. The first, trying to lift the title with the whole of the Santos Lagunawhile the second is to go to the Mexican team and be present at the World Cup in Qatar.

But that’s when Carlos Acevedo exposed the big problem he has and how Gerardo Martino acted systematically, to make him excited and then to remove him from the national team despite having the talent and sporting merit to get on the World Cup event. So Acevedo, although he has Martino as the main obstacle, stated that he does want to be in Qatar.

How did Martino act not to call Carlos Acevedo?

In a press conference, the player of the Santos Laguna He pointed out that Gerardo Martino, since the last call he had to the National Team, did not speak with him again because the coach no longer cared and left him there, an aspect that Acevedo already considered as a disinterest of the Argentine coach. This is how he erased the DT to one of the greatest promises of Mexico.