A shooting sparks panic at a football game in Toledo, Ohio | International

There were just over seven minutes left in the game. The local team, Whitmer, from Toledo, Ohio, lost 16-46 to the visitors, Central Catholic. The ball was put into play, but suddenly all the players instead of going after the leather, began to run towards the benches and the changing rooms, while the attending public also terrified sought refuge. Shots had begun to ring out and no one knew where they came from.

In a country where multiple shootings are common, the latest episode of panic over firearms has been experienced in a high school football stadium in Toledo, Ohio and has been broadcast live on television. The thousands of spectators who attended the game at the Whitmer Institute stadium have experienced moments of great nervousness. The shots, as it was known later, came from outside the stadium, but their sound was enough to give a tremendous scare to those who were inside.

The police have reported that the shots have wounded a student and two adults, who are expected to recover after being transferred to hospital.

The football game was being broadcast on a local network. It is the beautiful sport in the United States and even the games between institutes arouse great expectation. The game has been suspended after the shooting.

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. subscribe

“We are deeply saddened that a fun rivalry tonight was interrupted by an act of violence in the streets surrounding our event. What we know at this point is limited, and we’re not going to speculate until more details are known. An event like this is every school district’s worst nightmare, and we ask that you keep both Central and Whitmer in your thoughts as we attempt to investigate this heinous act,” Kadee Anstadt, Superintendent of Schools, said in a statement. local schools in the district of Washington, Ohio.

Follow all the international information in Facebook Y Twitteror in our weekly newsletter.