Zero clothes! The ‘hot’ photos of Britney Spears that drove her followers crazy

Britney Spears has been one of the artists that generates the most impact around the world, not only for being a legendary icon of the music industry, but also for her risky looks and also the legal disputes that she has recently had to live with her father.

On this occasion, “the princess of pop” surprised and drove her followers crazy with some hot photos that she uploaded to her social networks.



The interpreter of “Baby One More Time” shared some images on her official Instagram account where she appears in the middle of a paradisiacal landscape, with a red hat and her naked body, but covered by emojis of red hearts in her private parts. The publication has millions of ‘likes’.

It may interest you: Give me more gasoline! What you should know about Daddy Yankee’s concert today in Cali

This publication has generated the reaction of thousands of people who cataloged the images as daring and suggestive, on the other hand, many people sent messages to the artist after the photos, “it seems to me that she is uncomfortable. I really hope that she is really free behind the curtains”, can be read in the comments of the artist’s profile.

It should be remembered that Spears was released from a legal guardianship of more than a decade where her father controlled different aspects, from her finances to aspects of her private life, since then she has been more liberated, proof of this is that Britney has shared with his followers how he leads his new life.

This is how thousands of her followers assure that the singer has used her social networks as a self-discovery tool, through which she shares videos of her dances, parties and trips, on the other hand, they assure that this behavior is a symptom of instability emotional of the artist.