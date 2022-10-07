Zelensky speaks to the BBC: “They are preparing the Russians for nuclear war”

Hugo Bachega and John Simpson

BBC News Kyiv

1 hour

Caption, Zelensky claims that Russia’s threats are a “risk to the entire planet.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says Russian officials have begun “preparing their society” for the possible use of nuclear weapons, but added that he doesn’t think Russia is ready to use them.

In an interview with the BBC, President Zelensky denied calling for Russia to be attacked and claimed that an earlier comment of his had been mistranslated.

“You have to use preventive strikes,” he said of sanctions, “not strikes.”

In recent weeks, the Ukrainian military has recaptured large swathes of territory in a successful counteroffensive that has forced Russian troops out of long-held positions.

In what Kyiv describes as Moscow’s response to its defeats, Russian President Vladimir Putin has incorporated four partially occupied regions of Ukraine into his country.

The annexations, widely considered illegal, have raised fears of a possible escalation in the war that began seven months ago.

President Putin and other top Russian officials have suggested that nuclear weapons, possibly smaller tactical weapons, could be used to defend those areas, though Western officials say there is no evidence Moscow is prepared to do so.

threatening speech

Speaking in English at the presidential office in Kyiv, President Zelensky said: “They start to prepare their society. That is very dangerous. They are not ready to do it, to use them. But they start to communicate. They don’t know if they will use them or not. I think it’s dangerous to even talk about it“.

Then, in Ukrainian, he said through a translator: “What we see is that the people of Russia in power like life, and therefore I think that the risk of using nuclear weapons is not as definitive as they say. some experts, because they understand that there is no going back after using them, not only [para] the history of your country, but [para] themselves as personalities”.

Zelensky denied having called to do attacks against russia during an online event Thursday and said the Ukrainian word he used had been misunderstood.

The initial comment was denounced by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as “a call to start another world war”, while Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said it showed why Russia was right to launch its operation. in Ukraine.

“After that translation,” President Zelensky said, “they [los rusos] they made [las cosas] in their own way, as it is useful to them, and they began to retranslate it in other directions”.

Caption, Zelensky during the interview in Kyiv with the BBC’s John Simpson.

The interview came hours after US President Joe Biden said the Russian threat to use nuclear weapons had brought the world closer to “Armageddon” than ever since the Cuban missile crisis during the Cold War.

President Zelensky said thats necessary to act now, as threats from Russia SWn a “risk for the entire planet”.

He claimed that Moscow “has already taken a step” by occupying the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant, Europe’s largest nuclear facility, which President Putin is trying to turn into Russian property.

He said that some 500 Russian soldiers are at the plant, although Ukrainian personnel continue to operate there.

“The world can urgently stop the actions of the Russian occupiers,” President Zelensky said.

“The world can apply the sanctions package in these cases and do everything possible to get them to leave the nuclear plant.”

Ukrainian counteroffensive

Armed with sophisticated Western-supplied weapons, the Ukrainian military has made significant inroads in the east and south, retaking towns and villages even in areas the Kremlin says are now part of Russia.

President Zelensky said Russian forces are putting up a “pretty good fight” but Ukraine had received weapons – “I won’t say we have enough now” – and soldiers are motivated to move forward.

The Russian military’s setbacks, which are a major embarrassment to President Putin, have drawn unusual criticism of the Russian military.

Amid the losses, Putin announced the mobilization of hundreds of thousands of reservists, sparking rare anti-war protests in Russia and a huge exodus of men of military age.

Zelensky urged the Russians to “fight for their body, their rights and their soul”.

“Those mobilized boys now, they come with nothing. No weapons or armor. They are thrown here like cannon fodder… If they want to be kebabs, fine, let them come. But if after all they are people and they think this is their life, they have to fight,” he said.

“Everything Putin fears…and it’s not the nuclear strike, he’s afraid of his community. He is afraid of his people. Because Seitherwhat those people are able to replace him today. take away the power. Give it to someone else,” she added.

Asked whether President Putin could survive an eventual Ukrainian victory in the war, he said: “I don’t care.”