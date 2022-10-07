Young Spanish actress Beatriz Álvarez-Guerra dies when her vehicle falls into a river

Spanish actress Beatriz Álvarez-Guerra, known for several short films, movies and series, including “Anclados”, died in a car accident when she fell into the Almofrei river, in the province of Pontevedra. She was 28 years old.

The accident occurred around 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday when the vehicle, in which she was traveling with her boyfriend, plunged into the river, from a height of about ten meters, after leaving the road in an area with sharp curves. , according to the first hypotheses due to a mistake by the driver.

The victim was unable to get out of the vehicle. despite the attempts of her partner, who even asked for help from other drivers who jumped into the river to try to get her out.

His efforts were in vain as the vehicle was overturned and the water was very cloudy. due to impact and loss of fuel.

Shortly after, the emergency services were able to verify that the young woman was inside the car, already lifeless.

The driver managed to leave the vehicle by his own means and was treated at the scene by medical personnel.

Hours later, the Civil Guard arrested the 24-year-old driver and partner of the actress in the municipality of Cerdedo-Cotobade (Pontevedra), after verifying that he does not have a driving license.

The young man, a native of this Pontevedra town although he resides in Madrid, is being investigated for a crime against road safety and for reckless homicide.

The magistrate of the Investigating Court No. 2 of Pontevedra ordered the release of the driver on Wednesday.

As judicial sources have confirmed to Europa Press, the young man availed himself of his right not to testify.

Beatriz Álvarez-Guerra had participated in 10 feature films, in different short films and had appeared in some episodes of the series “Anclados”.