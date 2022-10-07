WWE’s Sara Lee died; fighter who won Tough Enough in 2015Halftime

Midtime Editorial

Mourning in American wrestling since this Thursday the unexpected Sarah Lee’s deathwho was the winner of the contest WWE Tough Enough in 2015 to obtain a contract with the company owned by the McMahon family. It was his relatives who spread the terrible news through social networks.

Real name Sara Weston, this fighter He died when he was only 30 years old.sadly leaving three little orphaned children and widower to the gladiator Cory Weston, who was Champion of Couples in the NXT brand with Buddy Murphy, currently on the independent circuit in the United States.

Is it known what the fighter Sara Lee died of?

The last Instagram post of this fighter referred to “finally being healthy” after having suffered “an episode of sinusitis”which he blamed on the “terrible weather” in the state of Texas, although it is not clear if this is related to his unfortunate death, since relatives have not given more details about it.

What did Sara Lee do in WWE?

WWE Tough Enough was a reality show wrestling in which the contestants underwent professional wrestling training and competed for a contract with WWE. It had six seasons between 2001 and 2015, and some well-known fighters in the United States have come from there, such as John Morrison or Chelsea Green.

Before leaving WWE, he briefly competed in NXT in 2016.having seven fights to his credit. Rest in peace Sara Westonknown in the wrestling world as Sara Lee.

