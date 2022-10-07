WORLD CUP – The Queens shake off and defeat Germany 3-1

The women’s sextet Dominican Republic got this Friday an important victory three sets for one over Germany (19-25, 25-18, 25-22 and 25-18), in Group F, which keeps it still alive to advance to the third round of the World Championship of volleyball.

The Dominican Republic is measured this Saturday against Canada at 1:00 in the afternoon (Dominican time) in the most important match of the World Cup, because it would be 2-2.

Not counting the day this Friday, on the results of the teams of Canada, Poland and Thailand, the Dominican Republic is in fourth place in Group F, with 14 points achieved. Poland had 13, Canada 11, Thailand and Germany 10 each.

The attack of the winners was led by Brayelin Martínez with 28 points, followed by Gaila González with 17 points and Jineirys Martínez with nine.

For Germany, Hanna Orthmann she had 16 points and Marie Scholzel finished with 11.

In this second round, the Dominican Republic and Germany are tied with two losses and one victory. Canada (1-1) played in the afternoon against Poland.

The winners had to recover after losing the first quarter 25-19 against some Germans who entered the field with great offensive and defensive ardor and put the Caribbean in trouble.

sensational victory of #TheCaribbeanQueens against Germany in the continuation of the women’s volleyball world cup! pic.twitter.com/PRpbAS93SJ — ?????? #LasReinasDelCaribbean ?????? (@VoleiFemRD) October 7, 2022

However, starting in the second game, the Dominicans with Brayelin Martínez, Gaila González and Jineirys Martínez on the attack, also receiving defensive help from Brenda Castillo and good accommodation from Niverka Marte, managed to equalize the actions to one per side.

Jineirys Martínez got key points with attacks through the center that gave the Dominicans an advantage, who went away on the scoreboard 18-12.

Germany’s defense fell a bit what it was taken advantage of by his rivals to extend the advantage on the board 21-15.

Brayelin Martínez hit a long hole at the back of the court that put the game at 24-18 at the point of mate.

In the third, the game started a bit close, but strong lefty Attacks, Gaila González, managed to give the Creoles an advantage on the board 17-11.

Everything seemed like it would be an easy set for the Dominicans, however, a violent reaction came from the Germans and with a 6-0 rally, they tied the match at 22 apiece, making their opponents very nervous.

Marcos called a timeout and an attack of Jineirys and a Dominican block they returned the advantage 24-22 and finally, they won 25-22.

In the fourth, the start was close and it was 7-7. Two blocks in a row by the Dominicans and an attack by Brayelin Martínez made it 12-7.

Dominican managed to do two rallies 3-0 and 4-0 that gave him a 19-15 advantage.

Gaila González and Brayelin Martínez got key points in the final part to give the Dominicans the victory 3-1.