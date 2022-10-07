will be operated urgently for this health problem

The artist suffers a herniated disc as a result of the car accident suffered more than 20 years ago

He will enter the operating room “shortly”, without giving a specific date

Miguel Bosethe controversial and versatile artist, He has just revealed that he will be undergoing emergency surgery for a health problem. Statements made on his social networks after the press pointed out that he had already been intervened in Mexico. The disease he suffers from is a very common one, the disc herniationbut if it is not treated, it can go further and produce disabling pain.

“Dear all… For your peace of mind and so that gossips don’t mistreat more than they have. Soon, I will have to undergo surgery for a severe herniated disc“, he began explaining Miguel Bose. The singer also clarified that this disc herniation arises as one more complication of the serious car accident that he suffered more than 20 years ago: his vertebrae were affected, and now he is experiencing its most severe consequences.

“My promotion tasks, those of my new book, as well as those of the series have been postponed and I will resume them as soon as possible“. For this reason, he asks all his fans for patience, whom he will keep informed about his evolution. A message that has not gone unnoticed and that has already accumulated more than 23,000 likes on social networks.