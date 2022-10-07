Why is the future of “Pirate” far from Alianza Lima?

Days go by and Hernán Barcos still does not receive the call from Alianza Lima’s board to renew the contract. It is already a matter of concern for the Argentine striker who has expressed his desire to continue on more than one occasion.

“I am waiting to finish the championship, focused on what remains for us. Later it will be seen, it does not depend on me, everyone already knows my desire, what I think “pointed out the ‘Pirate’ in a last statement to the press.

Boats in the championship he is the top scorer of the intimates with 14 goals in 28 games. At 38 years old, the attacker is physically well, takes care of himself with meals and performs physical work with total normality. He is a leader in the team and his teammates recognize him, as well as the fans.

“Regarding the options, I don’t know, I’m not up to date, but this is how it is, we hope to end the year focused on what Alianza is and we hope to be able to continue, if not alternatives will be seen”culminated hernan who will start on Monday against Municipal.

The ‘Pirate’ brand Boats with Alianza Lima

Hernan Barcos He is the top gunner Lima Alliance in this season. He registers 14 goals in 28 games played. He is located in the fifth box of the scorers of the championship.