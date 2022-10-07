Sports

Why is the future of “Pirate” far from Alianza Lima?

Days go by and Hernán Barcos still does not receive the call from Alianza Lima’s board to renew the contract. It is already a matter of concern for the Argentine striker who has expressed his desire to continue on more than one occasion.

