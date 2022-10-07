Why is Casemiro not Erik ten Hag’s first choice at Manchester United?

The Brazilian has played just 82 minutes in the Premier League and has yet to start a league match for his new club.

When the Man Utd confirmed the transfer of almost US$70 million from Casemiro Coming from Real Madrid, director of football John Murtough hailed him as “one of the best midfielders in world football”. The technician Erik ten Hag hinted that it was some kind of missing piece of the puzzle, and was introduced before the victory of the United 2-1 over rivals Liverpool at Old Trafford on 22 August. The Brazilian international received a hero’s welcome.

But more than six weeks later, Casemiro he has played only 82 minutes in the premier league. He has yet to start a league match with his new club and when Have a Hag chose the team to face Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday, the 30-year-old remained on the bench.

While Pep Guardiola’s team beat the United With terrifying ease to take a 4-0 lead before halftime, the television cameras moved to the substitutes’ bench to show Casemiro and Cristiano Ronaldo with puzzled looks. There was also some disbelief among the followers of the United about how one of the most experienced defensive midfielders in the world could be allowed to sit on the bench in one of the biggest games.

Casemiro has played just 82 minutes in the Premier League. Getty Images

Explaining his decision after the 6-3 loss, Have a Hag he said he wanted to keep faith with the team that had won four league games in a row after the disastrous start to the campaign against Brighton and Brentford, but the manner of defeat meant he had been wrong.

“The day we signed him, we started winning and it’s about the team,” said the Dutchman. “The team is doing very well, it’s not against Casemiro. It’s because, in this case, Scott McTominay, he performed very well on the team and then we went on a roll. But I am sure that it will be important for us in the long and short term. The [Casemiro] It will be found in the team, but it has to come naturally.”

Have a Hag is ready to make changes after the humiliating loss to City and is likely to Casemiro start against Omonia FC for the Europa League in Cyprus this Thursday. But questions remain as to why a five-time Champions League winner has to wait for opportunities in the Europa League and is no longer a regular in the XI.

It has led the former defender of Man UnitedRio Ferdinand, to suggest that Casemiro could already be regretting his decision to change Madrid for Manchester.

Casemiro in photo session with Manchester United Getty Images

“I wonder what an impact he’s having on someone like him,” Ferdinand told his Five YouTube channel. “Yeah, he’s got experience and all, but he must be sitting there thinking, ‘wow, I feel a little disrespected here, given what I’ve done.'” I’d be surprised if he didn’t feel that way.”

Some fans believe that Casemiro was never the choice Have a Hag. It doesn’t help that of the top five summer signings in United, he is the outsider in the sense that he has no ties to either Ajax or the Dutch Eredivisie. Lisandro Martínez and Antony played with Ten Hag at Ajax; Former Ajax player Christian Eriksen trained with the Dutch giants while he recovered from cardiac arrest; Tyrell Malacia was signed by Feyenoord and would have been on Ajax’s radar last summer if Have a Hag would have stayed in Amsterdam.

Have a Hag was desperate for a midfielder and wanted another of his former Ajax players, Frenkie de Jong, but when the proposed €85m deal with Barcelona became too complicated, the United focused his attention on Casemiro.

Sources told ESPN that Murtough and technical director Darren Fletcher were impressed with the desire to Casemiro to move, particularly against De Jong’s reluctance to leave Barcelona, ​​but although Have a Hag approved the arrival of Casemiro – the coaches of United they can refuse any transfer they don’t agree with — the Brazilian is a very different player to De Jong, who wants to receive passes and carry the ball.

Can Erik Ten Hag turn the tables on his squad after a horrific start to the season? IAN KINGTON/AFP via Getty Images

Moving between players with very different profiles has raised more questions about the transfer strategy of United and, more importantly, suggests that Have a Hag he is still trying to figure out what to do with his new midfielder.

“All the other clubs are really precise, you don’t see them going around in the transfer market, from one to another,” said the former defender of the UnitedGary Neville, to Sky Sports. “It’s De Jong, to [Adrien del PSG] Rabiot and then ends up being Casemiro with a phenomenal contract that will cost the club more than 160 million pounds. When you’re desperate, I guess you pay above the odds.”

Those close to Casemiro They insist that their transfer to the United It had nothing to do with money and the fact that he will only earn more than he earned at Real Madrid can help the club return to the Champions League. For that, you need to have minutes and although Have a Hag openly saying that it is up to the player to prove that he should play in the biggest games, Ferdinand believes his continued absence will become a problem for both manager and player.

“These are the subplots with which Have a Hag has to deal with,” the former England defender said. “That’s what management is all about, you have to manage that kind of player, that kind of ego, the pride that comes with these kinds of players.

Casemiro during the match between Manchester United and Real Sociedad Getty Images

“If you’re not playing, you’ll see a difference in the way they look at you now, and that’s what you have to manage. He [Ten Hag] He didn’t have those problems at Ajax with the players that he had, he had a lot of control, he was the master of the universe there. Here you have big egos to deal with and this is the task when you arrive at a big club.”

Together with Ronaldo and other players who need playing time, Casemiro will have a rare chance to impress in Nicosia, but the true test of his status will come when Have a Hag choose your team to face Everton on Sunday.

It’s the kind of game, fast and fierce, played in a hostile atmosphere at Goodison Park, that should suit a player with his experience and composure. But those were also the circumstances in the Madrid derby. Manchester Y Casemiro he was forced to watch most of it from the bench