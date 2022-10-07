Who is Luis Arraez? The new batting champion in MLB 2022 who took the Triple Crown from Aaron Judge

After the absence of Judge At the end of the regular season, the Venezuelan took advantage of the opportunity and took the throne in the American League.

The 2022 season of the Major League Baseball (MLB)which concluded this Wednesday in its regular phase, will be remembered for the 62 home runs it hit Aaron Judgeto make history with new york yankees; however, that was not enough to become batting champion.

The gardener’s campaign was unforgettable, getting among legends of the stature of Babe Ruth or Roger Marisbreaking a series of records, leading the department of home runs and in other areas, but still did not keep the throne.

And it is that after being discarded by the Yankees for the last game of the regular season, Judge had to see how he lost the chance to win the Triple Crown and be batting championat the hands of a Venezuelan, as is the second base Luis Arraez.

Judge loses the batting title in MLB 2022: Who won it?



current player of minnesota twinsa team he arrived in 2019, the one born in San Felipe had his first selection for the Game of starsand ended the current campaign with eight homers, 173 hits, 31 doubles and a triplein 603 plate appearances.

But, Why is Arráez the MLB 2022 batting champion over Aaron Judge? Although by numbers, the Yankees player had more quantity, when determining batting averagethe Venezuelan finished with .316 against the .311 of the Judgestaying with the scepter in the American League.