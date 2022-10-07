While the causes of Chistorita’s death are revealed, the cinema dresses in mourning for another actress

Chistorita

October 07, 2022 10:48 a.m.

Remembering the Chiquilladas program is remembering several important characters, such as Lucero or Carlitos Espejel; and also to the talented Chistorita, who was played by the young actress Karina Castañeda, who earned the public’s affection for being one of the youngest on the show.

And although the young woman tried to continue with her artistic career, she did not have the opportunity to continue, and was removed from the world of the spotlight; So her funeral was only for close friends and family, according to the media “El Fonografía” close to the actress Karina Castañeda pointed out that the actress died at the age of 47, a victim of cancer.

While the same day the Spanish actress Beatriz Álvarez-Guerra died from a terrible traffic accident, in which a river fell. According to media and police reports, the vehicle in which the actress was traveling in the company of her 24-year-old boyfriend fell into a river on the Loureiro bridge while they were enjoying a vacation. According to reports, the actress could not get out of the car window like her partner, so she was trapped and drowned.

Beatriz Álvarez-Guerra starred in The Innocents

One of the twists that this story has taken is that the actress’s boyfriend was supposedly driving, but he did not have the required driving license, so he would have been detained by the police for investigations into the case.