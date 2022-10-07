What many believed about Fernando Colunga and his intimate life is finally confirmed by a close friend

Fernando Colunga is a Mexican actor, known mainly for his roles as Luis Fernando de la Vega in the telenovela María, la del barrio and Manuel Fuentes Guerra in Amor real. These days The presenter Cristina Saraleguiremembered for her famous Talk Show has spoken about the actor and Prince of TV soapsIn addition to being his personal friend.

Cristina Saralegui was born in the Miramar neighborhood of Havana, Cuba. In 1960, shortly after Fidel Castro took power in Cuba, she emigrated with her family to Miami when she was barely twelve years old. The family settled in Key Biscayne, where Ella Saralegui continued her studies.

In 1989, Cristina Saralegui made her debut as host and executive producer of “El show de Christina” on Univisión. The program became a television success and was on the air for twenty-one years. In 2010 he said goodbye to Univisión television and wrote a book where he recounts the difficult times he faced when he found out that his nineteen-year-old son, Jon Marcos , suffered from bipolarity. His son, said ChristinaHe even thought about taking his own life. The driver also reveals that she went to psychological therapy next to her son.

The actor Fernando Colunga was a regular visitor to the program Cristina Saralegui and even celebrated his twenty-year career on The Show Christina. They always maintained a good relationship of friendship and mutual trust that is maintained over time. The Prince and protagonist of TV soaps He always maintained a good friendship with the driver.

On these days Cristina Saralegui has confirmed that much has been said about the sexual preferences of Ferdinand colunga. In this context, the driver has been strict regarding the subject and the rumors that were circulating, about the Prince and protagonist of TV soaps That is why he has said: “Because I know everything about him and I keep quiet about him, and Fernando Colunga he’s not gay.”