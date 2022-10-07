What does Max Verstappen need to be world champion in Japan? Halftime

Outstanding leader of World championship of Formula 1Max Verstappen (Red Bull) can defend his title in the Japanese Grand Prix18th race out of 22, due to the mistakes made by his rivals throughout the season.

Winner of eleven races of 17 disputed, Verstappen arrives in Japan with a 104-point lead about Monegasque charles leclerc (Ferrari) and 106 on his Mexican teammate Sergio Perez.

To win his second title in the premier category of motorsport, Verstappen should end in Suzuka with 112 point lead on his first pursuer, that is, the maximum points to win in the last four races after Japan.

For it, Verstappen must take out in Japan eight points more than Leclerc Y six more than Perez.

In each Big prize The points are distributed as follows between the top 10 finishers: 25-18-15-12-10-8-6-4-2-1. The pilot who makes the fastest lap in the race adds an additional point, for a participant who finishes in the top ten.

If Verstappen wins and also achieves fast lap (25 points + 1), it will be enough, although Leclerc finish second (18 points).

Since even in the extremely unlikely event of a draw at the end of the year, the Dutchman would take the title thanks to your number of wins (eleven against three for Leclerc currently).

If you win without getting the best lap point (25 points), Verstappen will win the title even if Leclerc is third.

If he finishes second with the fastest lap (19 points), he will take the title if Leclerc is classified fifth or lower and Perez fourth.

If he finishes second without the best lap (18 points), he will be crowned if Leclerc finish at least fifth without the best lap and if Perez it’s fourth.

If you finish third with the bonus point (16 points), you will need to Leclerc finish at least sixth and Perez fifth.

if it is third without the best lap (15 points), it will be necessary to Leclerc finish at least seventh and Perez sixth.

Verstappen can even win the title staying off the podiumfinishing fourth, fifth or even sixth without the best lap, on the condition of scoring at least eight points in the race Leclerc and six to Perez.

If you don’t make it in Japan, Verstappen will have a second chance to win the World Cup two weeks later in USA.

In constructors, on the other hand, the title will not be played in Suzuka: Red Bull (576 points) is not sure that Ferrari (439) can take it from them mathematically.