What are the warning signs to suspect your mental health

Mental health is becoming more and more important and it is clear that it is a priority to achieve the integral well-being. The pandemic highlighted the importance of this aspect of our health: in this period alone there was a 25% increase in disorders of anxiety Y depression. But beyond the pandemic, the high suicide rates are alarming, which in Spain is the second cause of death among the young.

It is estimated that 1 in 4 people will have a mental health problem throughout their lives, according to data from the Spanish Mental Health Confederation provided by Deusto Salud. Mental illnesses will be the leading cause of disability by 2030.

Experts agree on how important it is make visible mental health disorders so that they are not a taboo subject, people know them and learn to identify the signs that can alert that mental health is at risk.

Dr. María Sánchez, e-Health Medical Manager in Spain for the health insurer Cigna, points out 5 signs that can alert us to a impaired mental well-being and that reflect the need to ask for professional help.

1. Have a very critical attitude

When criticism becomes a habit, the risk of anxiety and depression it is bigger.

“An excessively critical way of proceeding produces tension, emotional turmoil and significant stress. negative thoughtsIn addition, they affect our emotional functioning”remark from Cigna.

Thus, to the constant criticism is usually added the obsession with unimportant details or the fact that most of the time the person has a negative attitude.

2. Change eating habits

The changes in eating habits They can also be a consequence of a mental disorder.

Be suspicious if someone in your environment begins to eat without control. Stress, anxiety, depression or disorders such as bulimia may be behind it.

Also if the opposite happens, eats very little food.“This is how the problems related to the distortion of reality begin”, points out the health insurer in a statement. Cases of anorexia are a good example of this.

3. Difficulty concentrating

Although this may be due to a large number of factors, it is true that suffering anxiety, depression, or other mood disorders can cause the person to have a hard time focus on any task to do.

4. Stop doing things

Losing enthusiasm and motivation by activities that until recently they liked to do may be indicating a loss of interest in the present and also in the future.

Other warning signs are show indifference, disinterest and reluctance often.

This lack of interest and difficulty in getting excited can be a symptom of various disorders, such as an anxious-depressive disorder.

5. Closing in on oneself

Sometimes not relating to others becomes pathological. It happens when interactions are avoided in such a way that this ends up affecting daily activities and work performance.

It is what is known as social phobiaand the help of a mental health specialist is essential to overcome it.

Why is it important to seek professional help?

​“We must not forget that disorders that produce continuous emotional instability directly affect our way of thinking, acting and perceiving everything that surrounds us, in addition to determining the way in which we relate”emphasizes Dr. Sánchez.

Therefore, before any of the symptoms that we have just mentioned it is crucial to take action as soon as possible to prevent what may start as an emotional downturn from turning into a mental health disorder.

But according to a Cigna survey, only 19% of Spaniards go to a professional to learn to better manage their emotions.

The data collected in the survey show that women act more than men coping with emotional difficulties: 34% choose to exercise when faced with an emotional downturncompared to only 25% of men; 25% talk to their friends and family of their problems, an option they share with 22% of men; and also go to therapy more: 20% of them do it compared to 18% of them.

How to improve our mental health

Deusto Salud, a training center specialized in health and wellness, recommends dedicating time to oneself to create pleasant and stable environments that contribute to good mental health.

Exercise and relaxation techniques. “The best way to protect our well-being is to work on prevention. Moderate physical activity, breathing and concentration exercises proposed by yoga or mindfulness are very simple resources that anyone can integrate”point Eva Soto, psychologist and professor at Deusto Salud. With this body work we stimulate the brain and reduce stress and anxiety levels.

