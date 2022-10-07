Walter Mercado: Astrology horoscopes for today, Friday, October 7

Note to readers: Betty B. Mercado, niece and collaborator of the late astrologer Walter Mercado, continues his legacy by writing horoscopes.

Aries

(March 20 – April 18th)

You will apply lived experiences in new projects. You are saturated with faith in yourself. Nothing and no one will be able to stop your ascent to new heights. Your heart lights up and hope reverberates in you. You know exactly what you want and how to get it. The indecision that made you waste your time is over. Lucky numbers: 7, 22, 19.

Taurus

(April 19 – 19 of May)

The stars advise you not to dilute yourself in a thousand activities, pleasing everyone and exhausting your energies. Dedicate yourself to what really makes you happy. If you have already changed the course of your life and given up what previously drove you crazy and affected your happiness, now enjoy the moment and freedom. Lucky numbers: 43, 20, 18.

Gemini

(May 20 – 19 of June)

You will now be more daring, risky and aggressive as well as more cautious in financial and professional matters. Your prosperity will depend on you alone. You will tell truths bravely and without taboos. You will give yourself respect for your sincerity and honesty. All will be forgiven you. Lucky numbers: 29, 16, 37.

Cancer

(June 20th – July 21)

Many consider you a source of light and life for your partner, friends and family. Through old contacts new doors will open for you. You will bravely break with everything that has stagnated you. Your need for space and freedom increases. Nobody can convince you or force you to do what your heart rejects. Lucky numbers: 23, 6, 8.

Leo

(July 22 – August 21)

Stormy relationships now take the right course. You have matured and learned how important it is to have everything personal clear and in order. Your skillful and insightful mind opens doors for you that were previously closed. You will look more attractive and seductive than ever before. Take the opportunity to make new friends. Lucky numbers: 33, 12, 46.

Virgo

(August 22nd – Sept 21)

As you affirm or say, so the Cosmos answers you. If you roll over the ashes of yesterday, you will drown in depression and melancholy. Realize that you are creating your reality with every thought you feed or express. If you focus on emphasizing the seemingly negative, you will attract the destructive into your life. Lucky numbers: 1, 30, 15.

Pound

(Sept. 22 – Oct 22)

Your intelligence and cunning will make you more adept at discovering hidden secrets. Pleasing yourself is now difficult because you demand a lot from the other person. Accept what that being can give you according to his capabilities. Love, good company and fun will not be lacking, but if you are negative it will be the opposite. Lucky numbers: 19, 7, 14.

Scorpion

(Oct 23 – Nov 20)

Listen to the voice of your heart when you have to decide something important. Let yourself be guided by your hunches. You will now have better luck in speculations and games of chance. If you work in any branch of art, such as painting, music or astrology, you will be especially benefited. Enjoy every moment of your existence. Lucky numbers: 1, 10, 5.

Sagittarius

(Nov 21 – Dec 20)

Avoid conspiring against other people. Apply what you have learned in past experiences because certain events are going to be repeated that you will now know how to intelligently overcome. Do not speak ill of anyone or criticize anyone. Be more sociable and tolerant. Be open to making new friends and nurturing them. Lucky numbers: 9, 28, 34.

Capricorn

(Dec 21 – Jan 18)

Think more of yourself. Do something that pleases you, something that brings you peace, personal or spiritual satisfaction. What worries you begins to take its course and even if you have more work or responsibilities than you should, you will not lack someone who offers you help and guides you on the right path to follow. Lucky numbers: 49, 34, 27.

Aquarium

(Jan 19 – Feb 17)

Unfinished negotiations or agreements are finally completed. Your priority now will be to make good money and put it to produce more. You will put order and discipline in your sentimental life. You will possess the necessary maturity to choose a partner, partners or friends. Few, but excellent friends of yesterday will say present. Lucky numbers: 11, 4, 13.

Pisces

(Feb 18 – 19 of March)

Any change will now be very productive for you. You will be more practical when investing your money and you will not give in to the temptation of owning luxury items that you do not need. You are at your best to make a good impression on others. You will seek and go after what benefits you. Lucky numbers: 11, 1, 33.

This story was originally published on October 6, 2022 5:30 p.m.