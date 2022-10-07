Walmart Offers Variety of Vaccines for Wellness Day – Telemundo El Paso (48)

EL PASO, Texas – Walmart invites communities to stay healthy ahead of peak flu season at Walmart Wellness Day where customers can get affordable flu, pneumonia, shingles, HPV vaccines and more at pharmacies around the world. country.

The event will take place on Saturday, October 8 from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm and the bivalent Covid-19 boosters will also be available at no cost to patients.

Walmart encourages families to stay up to date on immunizations, connect with local pharmacists and take advantage of free wellness resources

More than 4,600 walmart pharmacies across the country will host Walmart Wellness Day events, featuring the following health resources, managed by qualified pharmacy teams:

Affordable Vaccines, including Flu, Pneumonia, Shingles, HPV, Measles, Mumps, Pertussis (TDAP), Hepatitis A and B and more

No out-of-pocket cost for patient’s bivalent COVID-19 boosters

Wellness resources and the opportunity to speak with pharmacists

Demonstrations, giveaways and product sampling (at select stores)

“As we move into the fall and winter seasons, we want to do our part to help families stay protected through immunizations,” said Kevin Host, Walmart’s senior vice president of pharmacy.

“Wellness Day is such an impactful event because it allows customers the opportunity to check on health priorities, meet our amazing pharmacists, and engage in conversations about wellness. Along with our pharmacies, we also provide care through Walmart Health Virtual Care and Walmart Health Centers, highlighting our commitment to improving access to quality, affordable health care.”

Since 2014, Walmart pharmacies have hosted Walmart Wellness Days, administering more than 5 million health screenings for customers.

More than 4,000 Walmart stores are located in medically underserved areas, which means Walmart is often the first stop for healthcare in these rural and underserved communities. To find a Wellness Day event in your neighborhood, visit Walmart.com/wellnesshub.