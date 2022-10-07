Wall Street closed the week with heavy losses and resumed the negative path due to fears of a global recession

Wall Street deepens broad 2022 losses

The good news on the US economy remain bad news for wall streetwhose leading indicators slumped on Friday on concern that the US labor market, while still strong, could contribute to a recession.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 2.1%, the Nasdaq closed 3.8% lower and the S&P 500 fell 2.8%.

The government reported that employers hired more workers last month than economists expected. Wall Street fears that the Federal Reserve will see this as proof that the economy has not yet slowed enough to keep the rate of inflation in check. That could clear the way for the US central bank to continue raising interest rates aggressively, something that risks triggering a recession if done too forcefully.

“The employment situation is still good and that could be a bit frustrating for the Fed”said Brian Jacobsen, senior investment strategist at Allspring Global Investments. “The Fed believes we need more jobless people to make sure inflation comes down and stays down.”

An eagle tops the facade of the United States Federal Reserve Building in Washington, USA. July 31, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File

Earlier this week they recovered somewhat into a strong but short-lived uptick after some investors took note of weaker-than-expected economic data suggesting the Federal Reserve may ease rate hikes. However, Friday’s jobs report may have dashed those hopes of a “pivot” by the Fed. It is a pattern that has been repeated several times this year.

The businessmen added 263,000 jobs last month. This is a slowdown with respect to the pace of contracting 315,000 in July, but it is still more than 250,000 what economists expected.

It is also discouraging for investors the fact that the unemployment rate has improved in part because of wrong reasons. Among those who are not working, there are fewer than usual who are actively looking for a job. It is the continuation of a long lasting trend which could maintain upward pressure on wages and inflation.

“We’re not out of the woods yetbut we should be closer as the impact of aggressive policy begins to be felt,” said Matt Peron, director of research at Janus Henderson Investors.

By raising interest rates, the Fed hopes to slow down the economy and the labor market. The plan is to deprive inflation of the purchases necessary to keep prices rising. The Fed has already seen some effects, as rising mortgage rates have hurt the real estate sector in particular. The risk is that if the Fed goes too far, it could send the economy into a recession. Meanwhile, higher rates are pushing down the prices of stocks, cryptocurrencies and other investments.

“It all depends on inflation right nowsaid Peter Essele, head of portfolio management at Commonwealth Financial Network. “We believe that it will moderate in the coming quarters.”

Taken together, many investors see Friday’s jobs data as keeping the Federal Reserve on track to raise your interest rate to one day by three-quarters of a percentage point next month. It would be the quarter rise of this type, triple the usual, and would place the rate in a range of 3.75% to 4%. The year started practically at zero.

The Petroleum, for its part, continued its strong rise and is heading for its biggest weekly increase since March. Benchmark US crude rose 4.3% to $92.29 a barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, rose 3.6% to $97.83.

They have skyrocketed because the big oil-producing countries have committed to cut production to keep prices up. This should keep pressure on inflation, which remains near a four-decade high but is expected to moderate.

Crude’s rise helped push shares of oil-related companies among the few to rise on Wall Street on Friday. Oilfield services provider Halliburton rose 3.5%, and ConocoPhillips gained 2.6%.

Stocks of technology companies led the way in the opposite direction. They have been among the hardest hit by this year’s rate hike, which has hurt investments considered riskier, more expensive or that keep investors waiting the longest to get big growth.

Beyond rising interest rates, analysts say the next hammer to hit stocks could be a possible fall in Benefits business. Companies are grappling with high inflation and interest rates that eat into your profits, while the economy slows down.

The Treasury yields they rose immediately after the employment report was released, although they faltered a bit afterwards. The 10-year Treasury yield, which helps set rates on mortgages and other loans, rose to 3.87% from 3.83% on Thursday.

The two-year yield, which more closely tracks expectations for the Fed action, rose to 4.30% from 4.26%. As of early morning, it topped 4.33% and approached its highest level since 2007.

