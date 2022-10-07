Viral Twitter: Teacher asks his class who Mario Vargas Llosa is and the answer makes him laugh | Social Networks | viral video

Teachers often use social networks to share stories and anecdotes they have with their students. In general, these stories do not take long to become viral on social networks, because many of them are very funny. Precisely, a teacher has just used Twitter to tell an event that involves Mario Vargas Llosa.

Jose Lorentehigh school teacher and specialist in Hispanic Philosophy, He asked one of his students who he was. Mario Vargas Llosa. Being an international character and winner of a Nobel Prize for Literature in 2010, the pedagogue thought they already knew him, but he could not resist laughing when he heard the peculiar answer.

“It has already happened. I asked in a high school class if they knew who Vargas Llosa was and they answered me that Preysler’s boyfriend ”, detailed this teacher in the tweet that soon became viral.

The teacher published the story on his social networks and received a large number of comments. Photo: Twitter screenshot/@Joselorent

The professor assured that the new generations know the Peruvian writer more for his personal facet than for his professional one. Even within the class, the love life of the socialite and mother of the well-known singer was discussed. Enrique Iglesias.

The tweets that Lorente published generated a wave of comments. One of her followers wrote “The other day, two first-year students (one of them from Sociology) did not know who Preysler was. That is much worse. I had to give them a master class, obviously, including the Iglesias Falcó Boyer Preysler family tree”.

