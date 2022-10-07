VIDEO: Chiquis Rivera breaks the nets with a new heart attack mini waist and shows her dance steps

In Mexico and the United States, one of the singers most loved by the public in the Spanish-speaking community is Janney Marín Rivera, better known within the artistic guild as Chiquis Riverawho has stood out thanks to his powerful voice, but also to a large extent due to his charisma and always cheerful sympathy before the cameras and before his millions of fans.

It is to remember that Chiquis Rivera is a singersongwriter, businesswoman, writer and American celebrity, who since childhood was related to the world of music, as she is the daughter of the singer Jenni Rivera.?

Now the famous niece of Lupillo Rivera He has given something to talk about after a couple of photographs were released in which he looks radiant when wearing the shirt of the Mexican team, with which he showed how proud he is of his roots, at the same time that with said outfit he also recorded a short video in which her spectacular figure and outstanding waist can be seen, at the same time that in said clip she shows a couple of dance steps.

About Chiquis Rivera and her achievements

Let’s remember that the 37-year-old singer causes thousands of comments with her funny, but also eccentric Photosbecause for several years he has shared through his social networks photos in which he is seen with little or no clothing, or with sensual outfits such as bikinis, but he also shares his exercise and fitness routines. skin care with various beauty products.

Chiquis Rivera is one of the most beloved artists in the region. Photo: Special

It is noteworthy that currently Chiquis Rivera She is part of a group of empowered women, who with difficulties managed to enter the group or regional Mexican world, something that undoubtedly demonstrates the talent she carries in her blood, which was inherited by her mother, known as “La Diva”. de la Banda”, who undoubtedly left an extensive legacy in Mexican culture.

