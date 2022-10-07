Victor Victor Mesa PROPOSED marriage to Nayer – SwingComplete

By SwingCompleto/ contacts@swingcompleto.com

This October 6, the Cuban minor league baseball player Víctor Víctor Mesa made his marriage proposal official to the Cuban-American artist Nayer after around 10 months of courtship.

In a video made by the designer Yohan Rodrigani of the making of the luxurious engagement ring, a whole process is shown from April of this year to date to make the garment with a diamond that arrived from Israel.

The 26-year-old gardener proposed to strengthen their relationship with Nayer and both shared the announcement after dinner with their respective followers on social networks, which was quickly filled with messages of congratulations and good wishes for the commitment.

“She said Yes. Ready for this new stage and spend my whole life by your side. I love you Nayer.” This is how the man from Villa Clara expressed himself on his Instagram accompanied by a photo with his fiancee showing the ring.

While the singer and model added in her personal account “I said yes. I thank God so much for putting you in my path. You are the man of my eyes and of my life. Thanks Rodrigani for the design of my ring. I loved it, perfect and different. ”

The player of the subsidiary of Miami Marlins this year he reached Triple A last August where he played 32 games and hit the first home run in the category.

Below images and videos.