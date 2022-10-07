Entertainment

Verónica Castro blackmails them to apologize, but Gustavo Adolfo Infante answers her

The actress Verónica Castro is in the middle of the controversy over the statements of Jorge Carvajal, who assured that the actress was involved in improper conversations with minors. So the presenter of “Mala noche no” decided to demand a public apology from Jorge Carvajal and Gustavo Adolfo Infante, and she blackmailed the public that if they don’t, she won’t reopen her social networks.

Which has been highly criticized by several users, as they claim that it is their way of “hiding their heads like an ostrich” is just giving more reasons for the controversy since the actress should supposedly come out and deny these accusations head-on.

But Jorge Carvajal has not retracted his publications, while Gustavo Adolfo Infante said that “he has not said anything against the lady” and that if he wants an apology he will have it “if I have to apologize for something I did not do, Veronica, here is my apology,” she said on her YouTube show.

Verónica Castro has not taken legal action

And this has been a great criticism for the actress, because the Gossip No Like program published an interview in which the alleged young people involved in said chats denied the accusations and made it clear that Veronica was innocent and everything would be part of a strategy to harm your image.

