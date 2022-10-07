UPR students affected by Hurricane Fiona can receive up to $500 in aid

Students at the University of Puerto Rico who were affected by Hurricane Fiona may be eligible for financial aid through the Student Emergency Fund, the entity’s president announced Thursday. Luis A. Ferrao.

“This fund is intended to channel donations from alumni and the general public to help our students who were displaced from their homes by floods, landslides or have suffered property loss as a result of Hurricane Fiona passing through the island. Any eligible student who evidences the losses caused by the passage of the atmospheric system will be entitled to receive aid.”, explained the official in a press release.

To apply for aid, affected university students must complete a written request on a form available at the Dean of Students of their respective campus or unit, together with evidence of the damage received.

According to the president, the amount awarded will be from $100 to $500, depending on the need. However, the amount will be subject to the funds received and available.

For its part, Margarita Mendez Escuderodirector of Development and Alumni of the UPR, urged alumni to contribute to the fund.

“People interested in donating, both in Puerto Rico and from abroad, can make their contributions through the UPR portal at the address www.upr.edu/donaciones by pressing the link on the Student Emergency Fund – Hurricane Fiona. The donor can specify the receiving campus of the donation, so priority will be given to benefiting the students of that unit”, he explained.