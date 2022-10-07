News

UPR students affected by Hurricane Fiona can receive up to $500 in aid

Photo of CodeList CodeList9 mins ago
0 0 1 minute read

Students at the University of Puerto Rico who were affected by Hurricane Fiona may be eligible for financial aid through the Student Emergency Fund, announced this Thursday the president of the entity, Luis A. Ferrao.

“This fund is intended to channel donations from alumni and the general public to help our students who were displaced from their homes by floods, landslides or have suffered property loss as a result of Hurricane Fiona passing through the island. Any eligible student who evidences the losses caused by the passage of the atmospheric system will be entitled to receive aid.”, explained the official in a press release.

To apply for aid, affected university students must complete a written request on a form available at the Dean of Students of their respective campus or unit, together with evidence of the damage received.

According to the president, the amount awarded will be from $100 to $500, depending on the need. However, the amount will be subject to the funds received and available.

For its part, Margarita Mendez Escuderodirector of Development and Alumni of the UPR, urged alumni to contribute to the fund.

“People interested in donating, both in Puerto Rico and from abroad, can make their contributions through the UPR portal at the address www.upr.edu/donaciones by pressing the link on the Student Emergency Fund – Hurricane Fiona. The donor can specify the receiving campus of the donation, so priority will be given to benefiting the students of that unit”, he explained.

Source link

Tags
Photo of CodeList CodeList9 mins ago
0 0 1 minute read
Photo of CodeList

CodeList

Related Articles

In photos: the damage caused by Hurricane Ian in Florida and Cuba

1 week ago

The US Navy sends its most advanced surface warship to East Asia, for what?

1 week ago

USA: Man arrested for planning massacre in California

1 week ago

Tropical Storm Ian formed over the central Caribbean Sea

2 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© Copyright 2022 Code List, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button