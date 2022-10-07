Tropical depression 13 of the season forms

The National Hurricane Center (NHC, in English) reported that the disturbance known as Invest 91L became the 13th tropical depression of the season tonight, a system with the potential to become a hurricane in the coming days.

In its 11:00 pm bulletin, the meteorological agency indicated that the depression is centered at latitude 11.9 degrees North, longitude 69.8 degrees West with maximum sustained winds of 35 miles per hour (mph).

He pointed out that it is possible that by tomorrow, Friday, this disturbance will become a tropical storm near the ABC Islands, the northwest coast of Venezuela and the Guajira of Colombia.

On Saturday night it is forecast to become a hurricane, when it strengthens near the islands of San Andrés and Providencia. “The system is forecast to move across the southwestern Caribbean Sea and approach the coast of Nicaragua on Sunday.”projected the NHC.

If successful, the future cyclone will be named Julia and would be the tenth tropical storm named this season.

At the time of this publication, this system was 100 miles east-southeast of Curaçao, so it does not pose any threat to Puerto Rico.

Track of Tropical Depression Thirteen in the 11:00 p.m. bulletin (NHC/NOAA)

Until now, the hurricane season has given way to 13 tropical systems, of which one remained as a potential cyclone (4), three -including this one- only reached tropical depression and nine were named cyclones. Of the nine tropical storms, four reached hurricane strength and, of those, two reached intense hurricane strength (category 3 to 5 in the Saffir-Simpson wind scale).

The NHC issued a hurricane watch for the San Andrés, Providencia and Santa Catalina islands in Colombia. Meanwhile, a tropical storm warning came into force for the Colombian coast from Riohacha to the east, which includes the Venezuelan country.

Earlier, when it was still potential cyclone 13, the Colombian government issued a tropical storm warning for the Colombia-Venezuela border as far west as Riohacha.