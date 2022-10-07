Tremendous scare! Soccer player of the Honduran Ascent League faints at the Emilio Larach stadium

2022-10-06

The activity of the second round of the Liga de Ascenso in Honduras continued this Thursday in Tegucigalpa, where Gimnástico and Meluca faced each other.

The commitment was marked by a tremendous scare that occurred at the end of the game, where the Colombian striker, Jesús David Posso, fainted while on his way to the dressing rooms.

The situation caused a tremendous scare after leaving the meeting and Dr. Selvin Salgado from Gimnástico gave him first aid.

The president of the Meluca team reacted annoyed at the lack of an ambulance on the Emilio J. Larach field and the soccer player had to be transferred in a private vehicle.

“We had a mishap with Colombian striker David Posso who fainted, he did not react, but fortunately we can now inform you that he has stabilized, he reacted, he is in the clinic and it was just a scare,” explained Julio Macías, vice president of Meluca to SB sports .