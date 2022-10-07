Entertainment

Trembling follower draws the attention of ‘The Rock’ in Mexico

Posted at 16:37 ET (20:37 GMT) Thursday, October 6, 2022

The emotional moment between a fan and "rock" in Mexico playing



1:08

Posted at 13:34 ET (17:34 GMT) Thursday, October 6, 2022

Fans assure that Velma of "Scooby Doo" he is gay


1:40

Posted at 19:22 ET (23:22 GMT) Wednesday, October 5, 2022

Angelina Jolie makes new abuse accusations against Brad Pitt


2:24

Posted at 18:41 ET (22:41 GMT) Wednesday, October 5, 2022

Lawyer gives advice to Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen on possible millionaire divorce


1:58

Posted at 11:17 ET (15:17 GMT) Wednesday, October 5, 2022

Pablo Lyle was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter


0:34

Posted at 18:22 ET (22:22 GMT) Tuesday, October 4, 2022

Jennifer Lopez returns to the screen with "Shotgun Wedding"


1:09

Posted at 17:44 ET (21:44 GMT) Tuesday, October 4, 2022

Rosalía sends a resounding message to those who throw objects at her


0:56

Posted at 14:27 ET (18:27 GMT) Tuesday, October 4, 2022

The first trailer for "berlin"


0:48

Posted at 14:07 ET (18:07 GMT) Tuesday, October 4, 2022

They told me I was going to die: Jesus Castro remembers about his dog Zeus


2:02

Posted at 13:08 ET (17:08 GMT) Tuesday, October 4, 2022

Will Smith reveals trailer for "emancipation"


1:17

