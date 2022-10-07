Tom Brady criticizes the level of the teams this season in the NFL

The Buccaneers quarterback said he has seen “a lot of bad football” with parity in the league

Tom Bradyquarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneersstated that the level displayed by teams through Week 4 of the season 2022 NFL regular has been bad.

“I watch a lot of bad football. Poor quality football. That’s what I’ve seen so far with so much parity,” the top Super Bowl winner in NFL history with seven told a news conference.

Brady critical the equality that has existed in this campaign in which 16 of the 32 teams that make up the NFL march with a record of two wins and two losses, although he also accepted that this situation is exciting for the fans.

“It is because of that equality that all the fans on Sunday are ready to watch American football every week, because in the end you never know who is going to win,” explained the considered best player in the history of the league.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are one of those 16 teams that are 2-2 in the seasonmarks that until Week 4 it has them at the top of the NFC South division, although Brady He said he is not happy with the way they have played.

“If we watch the videos we can understand what happened to us. We didn’t play well on third down. We didn’t score points in the red zone; that’s how it has been in the seasonthere are several things we have to work on,” he stressed.

The Bucs they have the 16th-ranked offense in the NFL in points scored, having scored 82 in four games for an average of 20.5 per game.

In the game last Sunday Tampa Bay lost 41-31 to the Kansas City Chiefs, a duel in which Tom Brady he suffered a sack that left him sore in his right shoulder.

For that reason and because of a soreness in the ring finger of his right hand, the 45-year-old veteran was absent from practice on Wednesday, although he assured that he will be able to play this Sunday when they host the Atlanta Falcons in Week 5.

“My shoulder feels great, there’s no problem, so I’ll be there on Sunday,” he said.

In addition to Bradyin the training of Bucs Also missing with injuries were defensive lineman Akiem Hicks, defensive back Logan Ryan and tight end Cameron Brate.