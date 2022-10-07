This would be the lineup without Funes Mori for the Repechage

Cruz Azul confirmed the loss of Ramiro Funes Mori for the Repechage against León, so that Potro could change his tactical drawing; Juan Escobar would be summoned again.

It’s time for the truth. Cruz Azul plays all its aspirations in the Apertura 2022 from the field of Aztec stadium next saturday when in front of the lion in the Repechagelooking to seal your ticket to the league and reaffirm as serious candidate for the Liga MX title, after adding four consecutive wins at the end of the Regular Phase.

It is so, that Raúl Gutiérrez will seek to repeat the dose that has been so effective for him since he took the reins in the Matchday 11on an interim basis, and that like a true miracle it worked to revive a cement equipment who seemed to have all buried hopes of fighting for the tenth star this contest.

Blue Cross vs. Leon: Confirmed kills

Unfortunately, for the big date of reclassification, Cruz Azul will not be able to count on Ramiro Funes Morione of the pillars in the centerbecause confirmed a new injury; In addition, it remains low Alexander Mayorgawho has not been able to play again, after be operated on after suffering a strong blow to the nose.

By contrast, the best of news for The Machine is that Juan Escobar could return to the call for the duel against Leónafter I already received the medical discharge during the week, despite the worst forecasts; however, the defenderwho has served as side left and centerwould stay in the banking and I could only enter the field in case of an emergency for celestial.

Blue Cross vs. Leon: The probable alignment

In this way, the Colt Gutierrez could bet on modifying his tactical scheme, because after playing with line of five in the last games, he would return to the line fourgiven the declines in the back. A) Yes, Jesus Crown will stand firm in the arch and to guard it would be Rafa Guerrero and Julio Dominguez at the center, as well as Rodrigo Huesca on the right side and probably Ignatius Rivero by left.

Erik Lyra would repeat in containment, accompanied by Carlos Rodriguezalways with freedom at the forefront as the creative that has established itself, while as far right it would be Uriel Antuna and to the left Rodolfo Rotondi he would be a starter again, after the injury that left him out for a couple of games.

Finally, Angel Romero He could play again as 10, a function that he left aside in recent games to cover the loss of the Argentine on the left wing; while Gonzalo Carneiro he would repeat up front as the only centre-forward. showing like this a more offensive teamtaking into account that the beast it does not arrive as a power in the attack.

