This is what the characters of “The game of life” look like, the most gallant will surprise you

The Game of Life characters

October 06, 2022 10:25 p.m.

The game of life was one of the youth soap operas that few remember, it was broadcast in 2001 by Televisa where its protagonists were Valentino Lanús and Sara Maldonado, the melodrama is about some young friends who are united by a strong bond of friendship, where face difficult situations in their last year of high school.

The protagonists faced the challenge of their unbridled passion for soccer and thus be able to understand “The Game of Life”, and although almost 20 years have passed since that successful melodrama, its artists took different paths, some decided to move away from the artistic medium, while others do it in a different way, today we will talk about its protagonists Sara Maldonado who made her debut in said soap opera and was making her way in different projects.

More entertainment news:

THE CHILLING APPEARANCE OF THE SPIRIT OF CHESPIRITO AT HIS FUNERAL

QUEEN ISABEL II FOLLOWED SOME METHODS THAT WERE THE SECRET OF HER LONG REIGN

Valentino Lanús played the role of Juan Carlos, the partner of the protagonist Sara Maldonado who continued to develop as an actor and producer, the actress Ana Layevsky decided to venture into the cinema, for his part Raúl Araiza left acting and dedicated himself to hosting programs, and some others who have continued with their career within the artistic medium.

Valentino Lanús currently the heartthrob of the telenovela

The success of the soap opera “The game of life”

Without a doubt, the youth telenovela was a great success due to the acceptance of the young people who identified with the series, since several of the characters had their breakthrough thanks to their role in the telenovela, for several of the actors that made up the cast of the telenovela made their debut in said telenovela, which served as a catapult in their career.