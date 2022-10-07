Entertainment

This is what the characters of “The game of life” look like, the most gallant will surprise you

Photo of CodeList CodeList4 mins ago
0 0 1 minute read

The Game of Life characters
The Game of Life characters

The game of life was one of the youth soap operas that few remember, it was broadcast in 2001 by Televisa where its protagonists were Valentino Lanús and Sara Maldonado, the melodrama is about some young friends who are united by a strong bond of friendship, where face difficult situations in their last year of high school.

The protagonists faced the challenge of their unbridled passion for soccer and thus be able to understand “The Game of Life”, and although almost 20 years have passed since that successful melodrama, its artists took different paths, some decided to move away from the artistic medium, while others do it in a different way, today we will talk about its protagonists Sara Maldonado who made her debut in said soap opera and was making her way in different projects.

More entertainment news:

THE CHILLING APPEARANCE OF THE SPIRIT OF CHESPIRITO AT HIS FUNERAL

QUEEN ISABEL II FOLLOWED SOME METHODS THAT WERE THE SECRET OF HER LONG REIGN

Valentino Lanús played the role of Juan Carlos, the partner of the protagonist Sara Maldonado who continued to develop as an actor and producer, the actress Ana Layevsky decided to venture into the cinema, for his part Raúl Araiza left acting and dedicated himself to hosting programs, and some others who have continued with their career within the artistic medium.

Valentino Lanús currently the heartthrob of the telenovela

The success of the soap opera “The game of life”

Without a doubt, the youth telenovela was a great success due to the acceptance of the young people who identified with the series, since several of the characters had their breakthrough thanks to their role in the telenovela, for several of the actors that made up the cast of the telenovela made their debut in said telenovela, which served as a catapult in their career.

Source link

Tags
Photo of CodeList CodeList4 mins ago
0 0 1 minute read
Photo of CodeList

CodeList

Related Articles

While Andrés García announces his trip to the other world, Verónica Castro almost comes forward

5 days ago

Jennifer Lopez received a warm message from Alex Rodriguez after problems with Ben Affleck

4 days ago

New romance? They catch Khloe Kardashian with Michele Morrone!

2 weeks ago

Iker Casillas and Shakira? Exportero denies romance with the singerMediotiempo

6 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© Copyright 2022 Code List, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button