This is what Juan Gabriel’s haunted house looks like, the one that will scare you just by seeing it

October 07, 2022 11:10 a.m.

Talking about Juan Gabrieles talking about one of the latest idols that have emerged in our country, without a doubt he was one of the best singers and composers we have ever had, the “Divo de Juárez” made us sing and dance with his greatest hits that they made him one of the most coveted artists in the music industry and thanks to this he was able to amass a great fortune.

Thanks to his talent, Juan Gabriel made a millionaire fortune which he decided to invest in multiple properties, since it is estimated that the singer had about a hundred houses throughout our country and in the United States, today we will talk about one of them that was the first to buy in the 70s, since Juan Gabriel had promised it to his mother, however, it is said that the property is haunted.

Juan Gabriel’s haunted house is located in one of the most exclusive areas of Ciudad Juárez, as the singer used to, it was full of luxuries with marble finishes, as it is said that the spirit of the singer and his mother continue to be present, since voices are heard in an annoyed tone for being there, doors are closed and a musical box that belonged to JuanGa is turned on, since it is believed that the spirit of the singer does not rest in peace and is still present in his house next to his mother.

The death of Juan Gabriel.

Without a doubt, after six years of his departure from this world, the death of Juan Gabriel continues to be talked about because there has been a controversy about what really happened to the singer’s body, since it is said that it was a cardiac arrest that ended With the departure of the singer, however, he has not disappeared from the media and with his chilling appearances he continues to give people something to talk about.