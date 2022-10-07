They would already be in crisis and these are the data of their recent fight

Netizens used their ingenuity by sharing and viralizing memes about Affleck’s tired appearance and his alleged marriage agreement with Jennifer Lopez.

Other rumors arose after the wedding due to the opinions of JLo’s mother and the statements of her first husband.

Would JLo and Affleck be in crisis?

After their honeymoon in which they squandered love and showed that they were in one of the best stages of their relationship, it seems that today it took a turn and new rumors emerged.

According to the US media OnlyRadar, López and Affleck have had various discussions and the actor decided to leave home due to JLo’s constant attitude of having control of the relationship.

According to what was published by the American media, a source close to the couple stated that, in recent days, JLo and Affleck have not stopped arguing.

“The couple does not stop fighting. Before the wedding, JLo gave an Oscar-worthy performance, pretending to be perfect and very relaxed. Ben was blinded by love, but he didn’t realize what she was getting into,” the source told OnlyRadar.