They filter video of the ball that Shakira received from Piqué when they lived together

2022-10-06

A new chapter adds to the controversy that has unleashed the separation of Gerard Pique and Shakira. The followers of the Colombian singer cross out the video as mistreatment and acts macho of which the artist was a victim.

It has recently begun to circulate a video from a few years ago in which it is seen how they carried family life within their home. In the video you can see the singer walking towards the soccer player who gives her a pitch.

This action has been classified in a bad way, since the shot goes directly to her and the player then makes fun of having done that against Shakira.

The footballer of Barcelona has been heavily criticized by many fans of Shakira on behalf of behaviour that he had during the more than 12 years of relationship and in which his two children were born as a result of his love: Milan and Sasha.