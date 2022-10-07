Health
They develop a pill that promises to mimic the effects of exercise on the body
IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
-
UP NEXT
A high level of stress reduces the chances of achieving a pregnancy, according to a study
01:42
-
Cancer deaths in the United States are falling, according to a new report
01:40
-
Plastic surgery procedures in the US soar after the end of the pandemic
01:43
-
Experts Propose Regular Screening of Mental Health for Adults Under 65
01:46
-
The White House will allocate $1.5 billion to combat the opioid crisis
01:42
-
The opioid crisis forces the distribution of antidotes in schools. This is the government’s plan to combat it
01:44
-
Fetuses smile when their mothers eat carrots but grimace at kale, study suggests
00:55
-
Surgery saves the life of a baby born with a disorder that prevented him from breathing
01:39
-
The habit of looking at the cell phone before bed affects the health of millions of people
03:27
-
Research Suggests Link Between Sleep Time and Dementia
01:53
-
FDA warns of irreversible damage due to a challenge with chicken and cough syrup
03:23
-
Colon cancer rises in young people. Half of new cases are Latino
01:59
-
The number of adults with anxiety or depression in the US increases more than 5% in a year
00:28
-
Does beer increase bone density? A doctor responds
03:09
-
Increase your ability to focus and energy with this rich herbal tea
02:12
-
How can we identify the effects of loneliness? An expert explains
04:13
-
The CDC warns about a virus that can cause paralysis and mainly affects children
01:58
-
This cafeteria is a refuge for women attacked with acid: “I went out to the street with my face covered”
01:59
-
A doctor teaches us how to prevent obesity in children and adolescents
03:27
-
An expert shows women how to do CPR correctly
02:39
-
UP NEXT
A high level of stress reduces the chances of achieving a pregnancy, according to a study
01:42
-
Cancer deaths in the United States are falling, according to a new report
01:40
-
Plastic surgery procedures in the US soar after the end of the pandemic
01:43
-
Experts Propose Regular Screening of Mental Health for Adults Under 65
01:46
-
The White House will allocate $1.5 billion to combat the opioid crisis
01:42
-
The opioid crisis forces the distribution of antidotes in schools. This is the government’s plan to combat it
01:44
-
Fetuses smile when their mothers eat carrots but grimace at kale, study suggests
00:55
-
Surgery saves the life of a baby born with a disorder that prevented him from breathing
01:39
-
The habit of looking at the cell phone before bed affects the health of millions of people
03:27
-
Research Suggests Link Between Sleep Time and Dementia
01:53
-
FDA warns of irreversible damage due to a challenge with chicken and cough syrup
03:23
-
Colon cancer rises in young people. Half of new cases are Latino
01:59
-
The number of adults with anxiety or depression in the US increases more than 5% in a year
00:28
-
Does beer increase bone density? A doctor responds
03:09
-
Increase your ability to focus and energy with this rich herbal tea
02:12
-
How can we identify the effects of loneliness? An expert explains
04:13
-
The CDC warns about a virus that can cause paralysis and mainly affects children
01:58
-
This cafeteria is a refuge for women attacked with acid: “I went out to the street with my face covered”
01:59
-
A doctor teaches us how to prevent obesity in children and adolescents
03:27
-
An expert shows women how to do CPR correctly
02:39