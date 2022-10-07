They collect signatures to kick Haaland out of the Premier

If there is a name above the rest at this start of the season, it is Haaland. The Norwegian has already accumulated 19 goals and three assists in the 12 games he has worn the City shirt. The striker does not stop scoring goals and the rare thing is the day that he does not score or even that he only drills the goal once. In the Champions League, he already surpasses players like Luis Suárez or Rivaldo in goals. If there is anyone who doubted his adaptation to English football, Haaland erased it very soon.

After the great numbers of the Norwegian, nicknames for him are already beginning to appear on social networks: “EIt’s a robot, it’s not a human”, “A cyborg? A machine? A robot ?”, the adjectives are starting to run out to define the genius of City. After these nicknames, a collection of signatures was born in England for Haaland to stop playing the Premier League, since he is not a human.

This petition, in terms of humor, was finally removed from the internet, but until this happened more than two million signatures were collected. If it had been a legal collection, the issue of Haaland’s expulsion would have to have been debated by the English parliament. Luckily for football and for City, it was only an anecdote.

His teammate Laporte replied to a publication by Haaland in which he replied by crossing out Premier League and putting the word football. His own teammates have taken the collection of signatures with humor to see Haaland out of English football.