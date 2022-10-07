World

The woman who robbed a bank to steal her own money

Photo of CodeList CodeList2 mins ago
0 0 2 minutes read

  • Drafting
  • BBC News World

Sali Hafiz

The scene is one of panic. Dressed in black, holding a gun in her hand, a woman accompanied by her sister points to the employees of a bank in Lebanon, demanding that they hand over US$20,000.

The heist is a success. Sali Hafiz flees with at least $13,000 and no one is hurt.

But the assault – which took place on September 14 at the Blom bank branch in Beirut – was not just any assault: the weapon Hazif was carrying was a toy and the money she was asking for was the one she herself had in her account.

His goal was to recover the family savings to pay for his 28-year-old sister’s cancer treatment.

Source link

Photo of CodeList CodeList2 mins ago
0 0 2 minutes read
Photo of CodeList

CodeList

Related Articles

Strike takes hold in Haiti as it enters its second day today

1 week ago

Tropical depression 13 of the season forms

5 hours ago

Latest world news brief today, September 29

1 week ago

Orlene threatens Mexico; could arrive as a category 1 hurricane

7 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© Copyright 2022 Code List, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button