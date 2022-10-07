The US wants to turn Taiwan into a giant weapons depot

WASHINGTON – US officials are stepping up efforts to build a giant stockpile of weapons in Taiwan after studying the Chinese military’s recent naval and air exercises on the island, according to current and former officials.

The exercises showed that China probably would block the island as a prelude to any attempted invasion, and Taiwan would have to hold its own only until the United States or other nations stepped in, if they chose to, current and former officials say. .







US officials are stepping up efforts to build a giant weapons stockpile in Taiwan. (Lam Yik Fei/The New York Times)

But the effort to transform Taiwan into a weapons depot faces challenges.

Priorities

The United States and its allies have prioritized sending arms to Ukraine, which is drawing down those countries’ stockpiles, and weapons manufacturers are reluctant to open new production lines without a long-term steady stream of orders.

And it is unclear how China might respond if the United States speeds up arms shipments to Taiwan, a democratic and self-governing island that Beijing says is Chinese territory.

US officials are determining the number and types of weapons being sold to Taiwan by quietly telling Taiwanese officials and US arms manufacturers that they will reject orders from some large systems in favor of more weapons smaller and more mobile.

The Biden administration announced on September 2 that it had approved its sixth arms package for Taiwan:

a $1.1 billion sale that includes 60 Harpoon coastal anti-ship missiles.

US officials are also discussing how to streamline the sale and delivery process.

President Joe Biden He said last month that the United States “does not encourage” Taiwan independence, adding:

“That is your decision.”

Since 1979, Washington has had a policy of assuring Beijing that it does not support independence. But China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi said in a speech at the Asia Society last month that the United States was undermining that position “through repeated official arms deals and sales, including many offensive weapons.”







Taiwanese military personnel participate in an amphibious landing. (Lam Yik Fei/The New York Times)

The Chinese People’s Liberation Army conducted exercises in August with warships and fighter jets in areas near Taiwan.

It also fired ballistic missiles into the waters off the coast of Taiwan, four of which passed over the island, according to Japan.

The Chinese military acted after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan.

But even before that, US and Taiwanese officials had been taking a closer look at the possibility of an invasion because Russia’s assault on Ukraine had made the possibility seem more real, although Chinese leaders have not established explicitly a timetable for establishing the government over Taiwan.

The United States would not be able to resupply Taiwan as easily as Ukraine because of the lack of land routes from neighboring countries.

Endurance

The goal now, officials say, is to ensure that Taiwan has enough weapons to defend itself until help arrives.

Biden said last month that US troops would defend Taiwan if China carried out an “unprecedented attack” on the island, the fourth time declaring that commitment and a shift from a preference for “strategic ambiguity” on Taiwan among US presidents.

“Storage in Taiwan is a very active point of discussion,” said Jacob Stokes, a fellow at the Center for a New American Security who advised Biden on Asia policy when he was vice president.

“And if it does, how do you harden it and how do you disperse it so Chinese missiles can’t destroy it?”

“The view is that we need to lengthen the amount of time that Taiwan can hold out on its own,” he added.

“This is how you prevent China from picking the low-hanging fruit of their ‘fait accompli’ strategy: that they won the day before we got there, assuming we intervene.”

US officials increasingly emphasize Taiwan’s need for weapons smaller cell phones that they can be lethal against Chinese warships and aircraft and that they can evade attacks, which is critical to the so-called asymmetric warfare.

“Shoot-and-slide” types of weaponry are popular with the Ukrainian military, which has used shoulder-fired Javelin and NLAW anti-tank guided missiles and Stinger anti-aircraft missiles effectively against Russian forces.

Recently, the Ukrainians have hit Russian troops with mobile rocket launchers made in the USA known as HIMARS.

To transform Taiwan into a “porcupine,” a weapon-laden entity that would be costly to attack, U.S. officials have been trying to steer their Taiwanese counterparts to order more of those weapons and fewer systems for conventional ground warfare like tanks. M1 Abrams.

Pentagon and State Department officials have also been talking regularly about these issues since March with US weapons companies, including at an industry conference on Taiwan this week in Richmond, Virginia. Jedidiah Royal, a Department of Defense

Ent official said in a speech there that the Pentagon was helping Taiwan build systems for “an island defense against an aggressor with conventional overcoming”.

In a recent article, James Timbie, a former State Department official, and James O. Ellis Jr., a retired US Navy admiral, said that Taiwan needs “a lot of little things” for defense. distributed, and that some of the recent US purchases, including Harpoon and Stinger missiles, fit that bill.

Taiwan also produces its own deterrent weapons, including mining ships, air defense missile systems, and anti-ship cruise missiles.

They said Taiwan needs to shift resources away from “high-profile, expensive conventional systems” that China can easily destroy in an initial strike, though some of those systems, notably F-16 jets, are useful in countering fighter jets. and Chinese ships underway. activities in the airspace and waters of the “grey zone”.

The authors also wrote that “effective defense of Taiwan” will require the storage of ammunition, fuel, and other supplies, as well as strategic reserves of energy and food.

Officials in the administration of Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen say they recognize the need to stockpile smaller arms, but point to significant delays between orders and shipments.

“I think we are moving to a high degree of consensus in terms of our priorities on the asymmetric strategy, but the speed needs to pick up,” Bi-khim Hsiao, Taiwan’s de facto ambassador to Washington, said in an interview. .

Some US lawmakers have called for faster and more robust deliveries.

Some high-ranking senators are trying to push through the proposed Taiwan Policy Act, which would provide $6.5 billion andn security assistance to Taiwan for the next four years and would order treating the island as if it were a “major non-NATO ally.”

Peror Jens Stoltenbergsecretary-general of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, said in an interview that arms manufacturers want to see predictability in orders before committing to ramping up production.

Arms directors from the United States and more than 40 other nations met last week in Brussels to discuss long-term supply and production issues.

If China decides to establish a naval blockade around Taiwan, US officials would likely study which route to resupply Taiwan, by sea or by air, would offer the least chance of Chinese and US ships, planes and submarines coming into direct conflict.

One proposal would involve sending US cargo planes carrying supplies from bases in Japan and Guam to Taiwan’s east coast.

That way, any Chinese fighter trying to shoot them down would have to fly over Taiwan and risk being shot down by Taiwanese fighter jets.

“The sheer amount of materiel that would likely be needed in the event of war is formidable, and getting past it would be difficult, although it might be doable,” said Eric Wertheim, a defense consultant and author of “The Naval Institute Guide to Combat Fleets.” of the world.”

“The question is: how much risk are willing to run China and the White House in terms of enforcing or breaking a lockdown, respectively, and whether it can be sustained?”

China has probably studied the strategic failure of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, he said, and the United States should continue to send the kind of weapons to Taiwan that will make an amphibious invasion or long-range weapons attack that much more difficult for China. .

“Chinese naval officers I have spoken to in previous years said they fear the humiliation that would result from any kind of failure, and this of course has the effect that they are less likely to take action if there is a higher risk of failure.” Wertheim said.

“Essentially, the success the Ukrainians are having is a message to the Chinese.”

Biden administration officials are trying to assess what moves would deter China without provoking a further military action.

Jessica Chen Weiss, a Cornell University government professor who worked on China policy last year at the State Department, wrote on Twitter that Biden’s recent remarks committing US troops to defending Taiwan were “dangerous”.

She said in an interview that following the porcupine strategy improves deterrence, but taking what she sees as symbolic steps on Taiwan’s diplomatic status does not.

“The United States has to make it clear that it has no strategic interest in Taiwan being permanently separated from mainland China,” he said.

But other former US officials praise Biden’s forceful remarks, saying a greater “strategic clarity” strengthens deterrence.

“President Biden has now said four times that we would defend Taiwan, but every time he says it, someone takes it back,” said Harry B. Harris Jr., a retired admiral who served as commander of the US Pacific Command. and ambassador to South Korea.

“And I think that makes us look like a nation that looks weak because who runs this show? I mean, is it the president or are they his advisers?

“So maybe we should take him at his word,” Harris added.

“Maybe he is serious about defending Taiwan.”

c.2022 The New York Times Company

