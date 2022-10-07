Entertainment

The strange way in which Belinda conquers her partners

Belinda is one of the most influential young actresses and singers, she began her artistic career at a very young age in children’s soap operas, where in addition to acting she began in the music industry with the theme of one of the soap operas she starred in, and although she has remained Away from the series and soap operas, she decided to continue her path in music where she has established herself as one of the best pop singers.

In addition, Belinda is one of the most beautiful singers in the world, which has allowed her to venture into modeling thanks to her natural beauty, as she is one of the ambassadors of different and important clothing and makeup brands, which has made her become a of the women most sought after by colleagues in the field.

The beautiful singer has not closed the doors in love and has starred in different and controversial courtships, without a doubt her first and controversial romance was with the Mexican soccer player Giovanni Dos Santos when they were both in their youth, and the last one that has been another controversial and controversial courtship was with Christian Nodal that gave a lot to talk about, but we revealed the song that Belinda uses to conquer her boyfriends.

We know the great talent that Belinda has, in addition to the beautiful voice she has and that it is impossible not to be captivated by the beautiful tone that she has much less if she sings a romantic song to you, because that is what Belinda does with her partners with the song from “Nothing compares to U” by Adele and is the secret to having her beaus at her feet.

