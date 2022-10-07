Health

The Spanish, second in Europe with the worst mental health

We Spaniards do not enjoy good mental health. Only the Portuguese are worse off than us. And the rest of the world is not doing much better. The World Health Organization (WHO) has confirmed in its reports that More than 110 million people suffer from some type of mental disorder. Some figures that in reality could be much higher due to the stigma that surrounds this type of disease and the lack of diagnosis. The coronavirus pandemic has increased by 25% cases of anxiety and depression and this could be increasing. In Europe, a report presented to Parliament in Brussels, and which analyzes 55 indicators in the community club and UK, these figures could be affected due to factors such as the war in Ukraine, climate change and migration.

