The Secretary General of the OAS, investigated for relationship with a subordinate

The secretary general of the Organization of American States (OAS), the Uruguayan Luis Almagro, is being the subject of an internal investigation for an intimate relationship with another person on the staff of this organization, sources familiar with the case confirmed to EFE.

The process opened “recently” evaluates whether the relationship with that woman, of whom according to the source “everyone knows is his girlfriend”, violates the internal ethical rules of that institution based in Washington and which is holding its assembly these days in Lima.

That internal regulation, as EFE learned, stipulates that “staff members and other service providers must not allow any relationship with another staff member or service provider to interfere with the performance of their duties or place other people at a disadvantage. in the workplace”.

It also establishes that those who have an intimate relationship with another staff member or service provider “will be disqualified from supervising or evaluating that person” and will not be able to “participate in any process in which an administrative decision is made or reviewed that affects that person’s interests.

The woman in question works in the Secretariat for the Strengthening of Democracy and not in the office of the general secretary, so she is not under Almagro’s mandate, the source added to EFE.

In the biography “Luis Almagro. He does not ask for forgiveness”, which Martín Natalevich and Gonzalo Ferreira published in 2020, the relationship between the two was already mentioned.

In the book, which contains interviews with Almagro and with the woman named in the investigation, the secretary general assures that she was part of his “closest circle” in the OAS.

The authors detail that the Uruguayan began a relationship with the woman, who had worked in the organization since before Almagro arrived, after his second divorce. The last three couples of his, says the text, “he met them in the workplace.”

“The female sex has had a very important force. A very important engine,” says the secretary general in the book.

When asked by the authors of the book about his relationship with the then OAS official, who is younger than him, the Secretary General responded with a quote from a poem by Rubén Darío: “With gray hair I approach the rosebushes of yard”.

Almagro, a former Uruguayan foreign minister, has been at the head of the OAS since 2015 and renewed for a second term of another five years in March 2020.

His investigation has become known only two weeks after the Assembly of Governors of the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) decided by majority the dismissal of its president, Mauricio Claver-Carone, for having an affair with a subordinate.

That vote came as a result of an investigation that an external agency carried out for months, after an anonymous complaint, and which showed sufficient evidence that Claver-Carone had an affair, something that goes against the internal regulations of the agency itself.

Despite his dismissal, the American of Cuban origin, who was appointed by the Donald Trump Administration (2017-2021) shortly before the presidential elections won by Joe Biden at the end of 2020, continues to maintain his innocence and assures that there is no evidence that confirm the relationship, some pretexts that did not prevent his dismissal and the opening of a process to elect a new president.