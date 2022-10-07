Entertainment

The reason why Adela Noriega preferred Mauricio Islas over Fernando Colunga

Adela Noriega and Mauritius Islands
Adela Noriega is one of the most beloved actresses in the industry, her leading roles in Quinceañera, Amor Real and El manantial have made her win the hearts of the public. And it is that the actress has been honored with several awards precisely for her performance.

And it was in Real Love where her interpretation of Matilde Peñalver caused a great sensation, it was believed that she and Fernando Colunga had a relationship in real life, because on screen a great chemistry was seen between them. However this was far from reality.

Since it is said that Colunga did not like Adela’s unpunctuality, however, she did not complain because when she recorded she did it all at once, and Mauricio Islas also participated in this novel, who supposedly shared with Noriega that being a little late. to the recordings.

Adela Noriega worked with Mauricio Islas at the Manantial

And it was in this telenovela that she was in charge of praising and defending him, since he was supposedly one of the most patient with her; something that Colunga did not have because he is very strict with his work and is very demanding with his colleagues.

