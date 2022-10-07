The Queen of the South: the transformation of Sofia, the daughter of Teresa Mendoza, in real life

Fatan only days for the premiere of the third season of ‘The Queen of the South’ and Kate del Castillo will once again put herself in the shoes of her character Teresa Mendoza, who earned fame throughout the region. One of the issues that reveals the most to fans is the relationship that the protagonist will have with her daughter Sofía de ella, played by Isabella Sierra.

The truth is that this mother-daughter relationship had everyone on edge in the second season and news is expected for this new edition. fans of ‘The Queen of the South’ who closely follow everything that happens with the soap opera on social networks have been surprised by the physical transformation that the actress has had Isabella Sierrawhich gives life to Sofia, the daughter of Teresa Mendoza.

Isabella Sierra in her first appearance of ‘La Reina del Sur’. Source: instagram @isasierraoficial

Five years have passed since Isabella Sierra made his first appearance in ‘The Queen of the South’ And she is already a teenager. Without going any further, the actress is about to turn 18. In recent statements to the press, she was happy to work with Kate del Castillo again and promised surprises in the plot.

Isabella Sierra at 16. Source: instagram @isasierraoficial

Isabella Sierra It is all the rage on social networks and on Instagram alone, it already has more than 332,000 followers from all corners of the world who are attentive to its every move. She shares her best looks and poses of hers as she possesses incredible talent and beauty to pose for the camera.

Isabella Sierra today. Source: instagram @isasierraoficial

But also Isabella Sierra shows for its huge virtual fandom some of the previews of the scenes of the third season of ‘The Queen of the South’. In one of his last publications he wrote: “You don’t know how much I love these people, my colleagues, my family practically. Thank you for everything you gave me and the love and care you gave me, I learned TOO MUCH from each one of you I carry them in my heart and I admire them too much”.