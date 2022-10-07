Entertainment

The Queen of the South: the transformation of Sofia, the daughter of Teresa Mendoza, in real life

Fatan only days for the premiere of the third season of ‘The Queen of the South’ and Kate del Castillo will once again put herself in the shoes of her character Teresa Mendoza, who earned fame throughout the region. One of the issues that reveals the most to fans is the relationship that the protagonist will have with her daughter Sofía de ella, played by Isabella Sierra.

The truth is that this mother-daughter relationship had everyone on edge in the second season and news is expected for this new edition. fans of ‘The Queen of the South’ who closely follow everything that happens with the soap opera on social networks have been surprised by the physical transformation that the actress has had Isabella Sierrawhich gives life to Sofia, the daughter of Teresa Mendoza.

