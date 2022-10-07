The perfect love for Silvia Navarro who was now kicked out of her house for being unfaithful

Silvia Navarro

October 06, 2022 10:00 p.m.

Silvia Navarro is one of the most popular telenovela actresses in the world of show business in Mexico and even those who have not seen her show surely know her. She has stood out for being the beautiful protagonist of the story and that she has found love more than once in the novels.

He has even been related to some of his romance partners in those stories since the tension and passion can undoubtedly become too much on the set. However, there was one man in particular that she had, who took her breath away from more than one.

This is the actor Cristian de la Fuente

Navarro and de la Fuente in ‘Amor Bravío’

His love with Navarro occurred in the soap opera “Amor bravío”, where despite having a bad start due to a serious misunderstanding, they ended up falling in love.

In real life, the actor would not have the same luck since his marriage would be on the wire after a video where his infidelity was exposed and he has recognized his mistake:

“I made a mistake… A girl came up to me, gave me a kiss and I didn’t stop her. She was with a friend, they recorded us and that video came out. It’s a drunken mistake, a fool. Obviously, I have shame and sorrow for the damage caused to my family. And I am very sorry. Nothing more. That’s the truth.”