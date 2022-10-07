The marriage of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck is in a tailspin | Showbiz 123

Barbara Chirino / @barbarachirino

For several weeks now it has been said that the couple made up of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleckis not at her best, and that even the singer has been doing somersaults to keep her husband busy and not get bored of her.

Recently, sources close to the couple reported that the problems began when they got married, because before that, JLo She had sold herself as a quiet woman and Affleck fell into those nets and that is why they started a life together again.

Given this, the source confessed that both do not stop fighting, all this because Jennifer wants to have control of the relationship and likes to make family decisions without consulting her husband, who lives with her and the woman’s children in The Angels.

For this reason, it was learned that the American decided to take some things and leave the house that should be noted is close to the Jennifer Garner, former partner of the actor. All this, seeking to reduce the problems that exist between the two and thus reach an agreement to solve everything that is happening.

